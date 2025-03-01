Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ironbark Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a market cap of $48.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Ironbark Capital

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Lord acquired 98,015 shares of Ironbark Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$45,871.02 ($28,491.32). 54.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironbark Capital Company Profile

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

