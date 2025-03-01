iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 833,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

