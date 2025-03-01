Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 891.3% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KAO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $8.60 on Friday. KAO has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

