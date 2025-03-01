Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 23,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Katapult Stock Down 1.1 %

Katapult stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

