Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $32.10. Kenon shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 3,641 shares.
Kenon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 22.88%.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
