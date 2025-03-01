Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $32.10. Kenon shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 3,641 shares.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1,139.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kenon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

