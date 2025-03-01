Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,591 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

