Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after purchasing an additional 789,054 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

