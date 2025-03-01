Main Street Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

