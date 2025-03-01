Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.74 and traded as high as C$4.81. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 37,768 shares traded.

Mandalay Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mandalay Resources

In other news, Director Bradford Mills sold 400,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$1,720,000.00. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

