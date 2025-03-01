Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$5.36. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.96, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -536.00 and a beta of 2.18.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in acquiring, owning, and managing offices, retail and industrial properties in select target markets in Western Canada. Its objective is to provide stable and growing monthly cash distributions to unitholders by acquiring high-quality properties and diversifying its portfolio.
