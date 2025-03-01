Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on MEI

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.