Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.85.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.