Motco Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.