Motco Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

