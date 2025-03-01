National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 149,098 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for approximately 4.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NFG opened at $75.18 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.96 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.