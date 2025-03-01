Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 160 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey William Karbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $830.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

