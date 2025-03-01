Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading 5.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nexstar Media Group traded as high as $171.50 and last traded at $171.89. 58,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 310,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.58.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,900. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total value of $119,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,511.75. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,493 shares of company stock valued at $20,354,366 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,162,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

