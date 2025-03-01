Nick Scali Limited (NCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Nick Scali Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Nick Scali Company Profile

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

