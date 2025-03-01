Nick Scali Limited (NCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Nick Scali Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.
Nick Scali Company Profile
