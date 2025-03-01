Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $60.66 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 908,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $60,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVLV opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.01. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.