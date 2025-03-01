Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.63 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

