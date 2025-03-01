Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 64,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 140,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 169,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

