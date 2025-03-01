Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $386.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.50 and a 200-day moving average of $370.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

