Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 579 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SEA by 2,163.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SEA Stock Performance
NYSE:SE opened at $127.05 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 846.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
