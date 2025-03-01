NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

