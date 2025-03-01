Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Barclays upped their price target on Okta from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.54, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock valued at $85,025,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Okta by 1,150.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 184,107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Okta by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.