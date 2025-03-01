Onefund LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Onefund LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 726 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

