Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.11 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,553,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

