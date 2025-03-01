Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,533,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,988,000 after buying an additional 499,841 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,603,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,720,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $35.48 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.