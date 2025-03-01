Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,805 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,872 shares of company stock worth $82,158,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $325.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.97. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

