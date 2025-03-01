Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 65 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,119,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $219.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

