Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 2,244,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,333. Paramount Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $981.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

