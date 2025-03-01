Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
View Our Latest Report on PGRE
Paramount Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.