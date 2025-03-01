Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,875 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 633.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vistra were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,281,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3,105.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.