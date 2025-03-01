Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 151,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

