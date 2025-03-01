Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

PRVA stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

