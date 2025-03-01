Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.