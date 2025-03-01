Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

