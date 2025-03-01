Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 112,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $213.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.41.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

