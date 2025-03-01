ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3218 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

OILK stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. 42,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.75. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

