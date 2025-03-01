Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 67.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

