Q2 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Reduced by Zacks Research

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.54 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TM. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $181.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.22. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.