Short Interest in Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) Grows By 2,000.0%

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Accsys Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACSYF opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. Accsys Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$0.72.
About Accsys Technologies
