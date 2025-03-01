Short Interest in Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) Grows By 2,000.0%

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACSYF opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. Accsys Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$0.72.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

