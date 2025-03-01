Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Drops By 55.1%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSBIP opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

