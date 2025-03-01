Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Expands By 475.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Suisan Kaisha
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.