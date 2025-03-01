Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5,780.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after acquiring an additional 953,528 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 949.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 467,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after acquiring an additional 423,204 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 394,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after acquiring an additional 287,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKX opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,798.28. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,139 shares of company stock worth $7,600,899 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

