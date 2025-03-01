Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,186 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew comprises about 1.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 172.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

