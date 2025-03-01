Stepan (SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 14th

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. Stepan has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

