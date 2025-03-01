Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP George Kao Sells 71,720 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

