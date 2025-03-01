SVB Wealth LLC Invests $11.14 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,135,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after acquiring an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $176.76 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07.
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
