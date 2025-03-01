SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $19.28 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 126,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 41,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

