Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taboola.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBLAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.67.
About Taboola.com
