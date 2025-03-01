Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $73.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $73,981,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after buying an additional 729,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,564,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,750,000 after buying an additional 384,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

